Comparing of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.64 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.68 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 10.99% at a $31 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 16.26% respectively. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.