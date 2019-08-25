Comparing of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.64
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.68
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 10.99% at a $31 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 16.26% respectively. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
