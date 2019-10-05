Comparing of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

We are comparing Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.28
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|257,830,907.83%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, with potential upside of 23.01%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 23.63% respectively. About 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
