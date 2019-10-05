Comparing of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

We are comparing Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 29 1.28 74.41M 0.27 108.33 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 257,830,907.83% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, with potential upside of 23.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 23.63% respectively. About 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.