Comparing of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.88 N/A 0.27 108.33 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.70 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Management Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ares Management Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has a consensus price target of $32.5, and a 10.69% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.