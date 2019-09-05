Comparing of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|58.41
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 31.55% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.
