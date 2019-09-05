Comparing of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 58.41 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 31.55% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.