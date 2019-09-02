Comparing of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.13 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 24.74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.