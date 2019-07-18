Comparing of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.68 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.