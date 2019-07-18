Comparing of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.68
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
Table 1 demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
