Comparing of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.61 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.