Comparing of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.61
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 25.75% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
