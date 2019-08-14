Comparing of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.28 N/A 12.15 5.16 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 26.91 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.63% and an $66.33 consensus price target. Competitively RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16.5, with potential upside of 148.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.