Comparing of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.05 N/A 12.15 5.16 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.97 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.61% and an $66.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.