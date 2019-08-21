Comparing of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.47 N/A 12.15 5.16 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 13.72 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 16.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.