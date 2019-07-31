Comparing of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

This is a contrast between Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.81 N/A 12.15 4.61 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 5.55% at a $66.33 average target price. Competitively the average target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 312.09% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 19.5% respectively. 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IMV Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.