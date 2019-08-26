Comparing of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.30 N/A 12.15 5.16 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.99% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $68.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.