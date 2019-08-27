Comparing of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 842.67 N/A -1.68 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2810.73 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.86. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 72.74% and its consensus target price is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.