Comparing of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.86 shows that Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ardelyx Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 2,171.79% and its consensus price target is $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.