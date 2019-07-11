Comparing of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We will be comparing the differences between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 573.66 N/A -1.68 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.61 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ardelyx Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 95.31% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.