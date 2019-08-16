Comparing of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 490.99 N/A -1.68 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and MannKind Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.86. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ardelyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 220.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 27.4%. 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.