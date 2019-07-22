Comparing of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 519.13 N/A -1.68 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 25% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.