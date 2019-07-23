Comparing of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

This is a contrast between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 497.31 N/A -1.68 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 2.04%. 1.1% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.