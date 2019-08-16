Comparing of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 465.81 N/A -1.68 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ardelyx Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ardelyx Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 67%. Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.