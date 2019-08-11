Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.34 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$20 is Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 174.73%. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 594.44% and its consensus target price is $8.75. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.