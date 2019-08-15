Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.21 N/A -2.21 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.3 Current Ratio and a 18.3 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 185.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 91.3%. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.