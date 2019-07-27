Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.36 N/A -2.21 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

12.9 and 12.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 137.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 72.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.