Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

This is a contrast between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 44.27 N/A -2.21 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.93 N/A -0.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Curis Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Curis Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.