Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.40 N/A -2.21 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 210.56% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.