Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

This is a contrast between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.41 N/A -2.21 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arcus Biosciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 192.40% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 95.77% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcus Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 60.9%. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.