Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Current Ratio is 12.9. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 162.81% upside potential. On the other hand, Atreca Inc.’s potential upside is 82.59% and its average target price is $30. Based on the results delivered earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 67%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.