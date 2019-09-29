Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 315,710,723.19% -22.7% -19.5% Aravive Inc. 74,458,204.33% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 116.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 30%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Aravive Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.