Comparing of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 167.62 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 174.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.