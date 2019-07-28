Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has weaker performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.