Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.91 N/A -2.17 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 60.60% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.