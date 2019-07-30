Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 10.38 N/A -2.17 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.04 N/A 0.60 18.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.21. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 6.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 14.74%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 23.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.