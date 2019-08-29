Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.75 N/A -2.19 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.08 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.35. PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 61.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.