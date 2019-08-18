Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 5.43 N/A -2.19 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.35 shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 70.45% upside potential. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,310.26%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 71.5% respectively. About 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.