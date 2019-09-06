Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.48 N/A -2.19 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.05 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 68.86% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $18. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 332.43% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.