Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.40 N/A -2.19 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.35 and it happens to be 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 71.43%. On the other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 214.86% and its average target price is $2. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 17.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.