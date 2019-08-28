Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

We will be comparing the differences between Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.62 N/A -2.19 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 64.84% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $18. Competitively the consensus target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential -37.76% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.