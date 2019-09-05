Comparing of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.83 N/A -2.19 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 839.47 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.73% and an $18 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 76% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.