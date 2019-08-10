Comparing of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Both Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 8 0.58 N/A 0.18 43.68 Noodles & Company 7 0.63 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Noodles & Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Noodles & Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3%

Risk & Volatility

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Noodles & Company has a 0.06 beta and it is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and Noodles & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Noodles & Company 0 2 3 2.60

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.49% and an $9.75 consensus target price. Competitively Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $10.3, with potential upside of 57.25%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Noodles & Company is looking more favorable than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.1% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares and 84.7% of Noodles & Company shares. 5.59% are Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% are Noodles & Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63% Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Noodles & Company.

Summary

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.