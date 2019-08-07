Comparing of Arconic Inc. (ARNC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Aluminum companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Arconic Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.40% of all Aluminum’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Arconic Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.92% of all Aluminum companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arconic Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic Inc. 0.00% 13.00% 3.70% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Arconic Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic Inc. N/A 21 16.55 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Arconic Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Arconic Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Arconic Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.28

Arconic Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $17, suggesting a potential downside of -32.19%. As a group, Aluminum companies have a potential upside of -34.14%. Given Arconic Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arconic Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arconic Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arconic Inc. -2.38% -3.99% 16.68% 33.83% 20.04% 48.52% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Arconic Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Arconic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Arconic Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.77 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Arconic Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arconic Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Arconic Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arconic Inc.’s peers are 41.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Arconic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arconic Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils. This segment serves aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial product end markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces and sells integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, as well as aluminum products for the industrial products. This segment serves nonresidential building and construction, and commercial transportation end markets. The company sells its products directly to customers and through distributors. Arconic Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.