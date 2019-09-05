Comparing of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

Since Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 1.84 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arco Platform Limited and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.7. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.29% for Arco Platform Limited with consensus target price of $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares. Competitively, 6.2% are ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend while ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.