Comparing of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) and Its Rivals

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcimoto Inc. has 8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 69.46% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Arcimoto Inc. has 44.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.62% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Arcimoto Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto Inc. 0.00% -128.20% -87.00% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Arcimoto Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Arcimoto Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.25 2.69

Arcimoto Inc. currently has an average price target of $10, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. As a group, Recreational Vehicles companies have a potential upside of 28.91%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Arcimoto Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arcimoto Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcimoto Inc. -2.26% -2.88% -17.21% -1.03% -18.55% 13.06% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year Arcimoto Inc. has weaker performance than Arcimoto Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcimoto Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, Arcimoto Inc.’s peers have 1.86 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcimoto Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcimoto Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Arcimoto Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.