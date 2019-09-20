Comparing of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), both competing one another are Farm Products companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 41 0.35 N/A 2.91 14.14 Landec Corporation 11 0.56 N/A 0.27 41.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Landec Corporation. Landec Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1% Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Landec Corporation’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Landec Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Landec Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Landec Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 3 3.00 Landec Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is $51, with potential upside of 24.06%. Competitively Landec Corporation has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 22.30%. Based on the data shown earlier, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is looking more favorable than Landec Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Landec Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Landec Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 1.26% -0.77% -6.78% -8.08% -13.24% 0.27% Landec Corporation 3.81% 15.51% 10.7% -12.46% -20.5% -5.66%

For the past year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has 0.27% stronger performance while Landec Corporation has -5.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats Landec Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.