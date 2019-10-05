Comparing of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 76 0.00 14.12M 17.98 4.96 Ramaco Resources Inc. 4 0.00 8.74M 0.66 7.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arch Coal Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc. Ramaco Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arch Coal Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Arch Coal Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arch Coal Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 18,491,356.73% 49.4% 18.1% Ramaco Resources Inc. 212,393,681.65% 19.2% 13.7%

Liquidity

Arch Coal Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ramaco Resources Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Arch Coal Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ramaco Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arch Coal Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arch Coal Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 17.29%. Meanwhile, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 68.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ramaco Resources Inc. looks more robust than Arch Coal Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arch Coal Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.8%. About 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. has 7.43% stronger performance while Ramaco Resources Inc. has -1.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Ramaco Resources Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.