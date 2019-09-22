Comparing of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Both Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 88 0.49 N/A 17.98 4.96 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.29 N/A 0.80 2.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arch Coal Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc. Hi-Crush Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arch Coal Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Arch Coal Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hi-Crush Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arch Coal Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Hi-Crush Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Arch Coal Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hi-Crush Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arch Coal Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hi-Crush Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Coal Inc.’s consensus price target is $90, while its potential upside is 25.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Hi-Crush Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Hi-Crush Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.