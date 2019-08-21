Comparing of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLP) and Its Rivals

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.71% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.28% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.11% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.33% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. N/A 24 9.97 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 1.83 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 32.61%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. -0.07% 2.63% 4.37% 10.8% 3.36% 23.91% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s peers beat Arch Capital Group Ltd.