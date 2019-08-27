Comparing of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) and Its Rivals

As Agricultural Chemicals company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.52% of all Agricultural Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has 33.31% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 12.42% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -179.40% -59.30% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.58

With consensus target price of $20, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has a potential upside of 142.42%. As a group, Agricultural Chemicals companies have a potential upside of -5.15%. With higher possible upside potential for Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcadia Biosciences Inc. -20.94% -30.03% -63.32% -39.5% -66.07% -30.91% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year Arcadia Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have 2.95 and 2.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is 302.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -2.02. In other hand, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 19.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising resistant starch and wheat whole grain flour quality grains programs, as well as post harvest quality program for tomatoes. Its traits are used to enhance crop yields by enabling plants to manage environmental and nutrient stresses, as well as enhance the quality and value of agricultural products. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. primarily has collaborations with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd.; Vilmorin & Cie; Bioceres S.A.; and Dow AgroSciences LLC for the development and commercialization of its traits in various crops and consumer products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.