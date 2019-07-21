Comparing of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. In other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 307.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.