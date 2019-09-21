Comparing of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 835.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 7.7%. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.