Comparing of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Novavax Inc. 13 5.43 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ARCA biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average target price of $1.35, with potential downside of -79.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 30.7% respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.83%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.