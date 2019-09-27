Comparing of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

As Biotechnology companies, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARCA biopharma Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,247,787.61% -92.1% -80.9% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,986,910,994.76% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.